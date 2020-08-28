CKW Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CKW Financial Group lowered its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,513,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 142,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,947. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

