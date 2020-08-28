CKW Financial Group Grows Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in State Street were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in State Street by 80.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after acquiring an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in State Street by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 439,132 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,958. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

