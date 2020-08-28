CKW Financial Group Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CKW Financial Group cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.67. 2,320,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,380. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $296.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

