CKW Financial Group Has $210,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CKW Financial Group reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.0% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $18.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,634.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,828. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,524.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,386.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,659.22. The stock has a market cap of $1,111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

