CKW Financial Group Has $29,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.43. 11,403,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,415,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.