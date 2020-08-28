CKW Financial Group Has $46.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CKW Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 964,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,168 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 10.3% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $46,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,774,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,668,000 after buying an additional 192,536 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,254,789.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,803,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,007,000 after buying an additional 24,803,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,890,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,226,000 after buying an additional 1,813,756 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,495,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,410,000 after buying an additional 82,445 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,780,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,176,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

