CKW Financial Group Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $62.51. 6,388,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,597,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

