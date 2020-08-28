CKW Financial Group Invests $94,000 in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total value of $2,482,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,950 shares of company stock worth $20,981,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.18. The stock had a trading volume of 710,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $267.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

