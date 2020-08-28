CKW Financial Group Purchases 300 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Hess were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hess by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Hess by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

