CKW Financial Group Purchases Shares of 520 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,173.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,834,000 after purchasing an additional 808,678 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.46.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,088,412 shares of company stock worth $938,492,140. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,199. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.41 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $119.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

