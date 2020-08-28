CKW Financial Group Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded up $26.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,893.50. The company had a trading volume of 398,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,735.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,604.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.