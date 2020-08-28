CKW Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

CKW Financial Group raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 79.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 827.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,480,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 10,922,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,251,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

