CKW Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CKW Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.55. 7,913,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,959,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

