CKW Financial Group Sells 200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CKW Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Novartis by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Novartis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 463,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NVS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,625. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

