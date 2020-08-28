CKW Financial Group Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,747,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,746. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.