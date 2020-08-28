ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Integer worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Integer by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Integer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 112,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.85. 7,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,788. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.13. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

