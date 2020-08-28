ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,753 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Repligen worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

RGEN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $150.34. 9,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.18. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 257.76, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,154,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,450,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,897. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

