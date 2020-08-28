ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 997,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.38. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $286.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.44.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

