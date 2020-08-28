ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after acquiring an additional 319,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,591,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after buying an additional 356,697 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after buying an additional 47,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after buying an additional 259,920 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.41. 53,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

