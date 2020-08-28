ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of McKesson worth $18,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 41,302.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

NYSE MCK traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $154.26. 935,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average of $147.09. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

