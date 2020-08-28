ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 115,468 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,468 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Xperi by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xperi by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $100,224.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,593 shares in the company, valued at $407,192.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xperi stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,132. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.53. Xperi Corp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPER. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

