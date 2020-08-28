ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 2,268 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mercury Systems worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $938,043.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,196 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

MRCY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. 6,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

