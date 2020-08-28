ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 41,798 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,798 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $23,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after purchasing an additional 629,683 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,195,000 after buying an additional 180,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average is $150.07. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.