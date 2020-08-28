ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 209,404 BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of BJs Wholesale Club as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

BJ stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 73,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,489. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,802.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,923 shares of company stock worth $16,232,925. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

