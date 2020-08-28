ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCMP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,961,000 after buying an additional 265,856 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,722,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 367,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 210,721 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,446,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.46. 3,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average is $136.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $174.87.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CL King upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.14.

In other news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at $431,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

