ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,832 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,231,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,670,000 after purchasing an additional 923,686 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,714.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 962,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after purchasing an additional 909,467 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,388,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597,772. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

