ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $6,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,323,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARNA stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.37. 35,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,451. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,631 shares of company stock worth $7,758,052 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

