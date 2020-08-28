ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $5,041,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Baidu by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,031 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Baidu by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.97. The company had a trading volume of 156,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,530. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

