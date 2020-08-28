ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 39,548 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,118,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $102,014,000 after buying an additional 119,968 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,202,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,785. The stock has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

