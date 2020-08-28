ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,663 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE GMS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 12,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,775. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. GMS Inc has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.20 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

