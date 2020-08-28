ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Inphi worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. 55,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.38. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,259 shares in the company, valued at $29,493,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,702 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

