ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $624,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 106,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 122.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.79. 10,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

