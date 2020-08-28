ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,394,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,689,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

