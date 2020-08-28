ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $20.47 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,545 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after purchasing an additional 130,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.02. 518,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

