ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $20.49 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AutoZone worth $20,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,556,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $1,195.89. The company had a trading volume of 136,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,227. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,174.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,066.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.99 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 64.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,232.88.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.