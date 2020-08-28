ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MAXIMUS worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 3.3% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 76,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 101.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.