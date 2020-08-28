ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 312.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 78.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $9.27 on Friday, reaching $1,859.00. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,777. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,823.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,735.21.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,553.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,109 shares of company stock worth $5,717,086. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

