ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $35.21 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,593 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Teradyne worth $35,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.59.

NYSE:TER traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,816. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $460,666.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

