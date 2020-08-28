ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in PTC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.22. 14,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,860. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

