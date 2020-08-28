ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPX worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,457,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 51,123 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPX stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $42.14. 12,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,968. SPX Corp has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

