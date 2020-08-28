ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 42.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.69, for a total value of $99,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,403.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $8,297,950 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,536. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $225.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

