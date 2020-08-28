ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,255,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,363,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. 3,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,570. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.