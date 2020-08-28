ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $52.30 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,787 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $52,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Synopsys by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 45.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $217.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $221.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $2,041,636.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,304 shares of company stock worth $66,582,527. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

