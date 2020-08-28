ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $78.26 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,924 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 567,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $141,412,000 after buying an additional 153,467 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.91. The stock has a market cap of $296.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

