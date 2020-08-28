ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Science Applications International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,482. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

