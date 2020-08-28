ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of LHC Group worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 3,988.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,480,000 after buying an additional 5,165,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LHC Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 555,729 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 212,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $205.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day moving average is $157.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

