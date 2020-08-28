ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hain Celestial Group worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $31.87. 32,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,345. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.