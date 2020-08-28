ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 10.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,073,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,575,000 after purchasing an additional 562,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 66.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after purchasing an additional 230,587 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 151.7% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 708,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $4,305,747.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,161 shares in the company, valued at $51,764,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,223,885 shares of company stock worth $1,936,637,006. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 88,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.