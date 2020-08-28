ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $167.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

