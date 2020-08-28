ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $4.44 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 343,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of FORM stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $27.11. 14,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,792. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

